The uglier the sweater the better!

I'm sure years ago when most holiday sweaters were made they had no idea they would some day be sought after not for their beauty but for their ugly.

The Third Annual Ugly Sweaters for Survivors Gala is Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 6:00 pm till 11:00 pm.

The Survivors Gala will be at The Hilton Garden in Sioux Falls Downtown 201 East 8th Street.

SJ4H is excited to host its Third Annual Ugly Sweaters for Survivors Party. The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown from 5 - 11 p.m. Food will be catered by Crave and entertainment provided by The Dueling Duo. Throughout the evening a Silent Auction, 50/50 and raffle will take place. All proceeds will go towards supporting SJ4H in their mission to support families recovering from a loss to suicide.

