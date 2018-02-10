Thinking Summer Camping On Cold South Dakota Day

What better way to pass a cold winter day in South Dakota than thinking about summer in Minnesota. This past summer I spent a week with some seasoned travel companions visiting four different state parks in Minnesota.

I started by spending a night at Sibley State Park just west of Saint Cloud Minnesota. I then joined my younger brother for a night at Kathio State Park by Mille Lacs Lake in the north-central part of the state.

After Mille Lacs, we joined my older brother and a dear friend and headed north for a stay at Jay Cooke State Park.

From there we spent the balance of our trip on the north shore of Lake Superior at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park.

It was a great summer adventure. This video is from my visit to Sibley State Park where I did some SUV RVing. It's a thing.

One of the highlights of this campout was a hike to the top of Mount Tom. Great park with great views. Would more than recommend a visit!

