Cold? Well then, think summer!

And when you think summer, think 'Beach Boys'. The legendary Beach Boys will be bringing the music and fun to the South Dakota State Fair in Huron Friday, August 30.

Ahhh...nice and warm and all those great Beach Boys classics. 'Fun, Fun, Fun', 'I Get Around', 'Help Me Rhonda', 'California Girls' and so many more. And if you're sittin' next to me I'll just tell ya right now: Yep, I'm singin' along to every one of them.

So if you have that winter chill, here's a thought to warm you right up. Let's meet at the Grandstand at the South Dakota State Fair on the evening of August 30th and have some hot fun, fun, fun!

Get all the ticket information here and have a great time with the legendary Beach Boys!