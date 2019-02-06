Think Spring with Sioux Falls Spring Fun Guide

You're not alone in thinking that spring can't get here soon enough! Here's a dose of good news. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has released the 2019 Spring Fun Guide .

No there won't be a copy to pick up at your nearest grocery or drug store. This season the city is reducing their environmental impact and increase cost savings to taxpayers by linking the guide to the Sioux Falls Parks website. Keep the guide close to you on your smart phone. And if you still want a hard copy just download and print .

Now what does Sioux Falls have to offer this coming year? Nothing short of so many activities that it may be hard to find time for all of them.

Park activities for all ages. Events for pets and pet owners. Family outings. From toddlers to seniors the Spring Fun Guide is packed with a season to keep you moving.