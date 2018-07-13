Think Our Hot Weather Is Messing with Your Mind? You’re Right!

Certainly we knew it was coming.

Mid-July in South Dakota always brings with it some of the hottest temperatures of the year, but this latest stretch of heat and humidity we've been subjected to seems extreme, even by South Dakota standards.

And as you struggle to stay cool and hydrated, have you noticed that your mind isn't quite as sharp as it usually is when the weather is milder?

There's a reason for that.

A recent study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, has found evidence that indicates people’s cognitive abilities are diminished by extreme heat.

Researchers had a group of college kids, some who live in air-conditioned dorms and some who don't, take a series of cognitive tests during a heat wave, and found that those in the hottest environments performed worse on the tests, which dealt with color-word and addition/subtraction problems.

About 13 percent worse.

Not only that, but it took them longer to complete the tests than their 'Freon-enhanced' counterparts.

The experts says the best way to combat the effects of warm weather on the brain is to take a nap. They claim that will help jump-start the brain.

Of course the biggest problem may be finding a room cool enough to sleep in on these blazing hot days.

Good luck!

