Things You Should Always Have In Your Car

I drove a 1996 Geo Prizm for sixteen years. It was simply a great car. It got 32 mpg on the highway right up until I traded it in and had maybe two minor issues the whole time I owned it. It had a roomy interior and a huge trunk. In that trunk, I had an equipment organizer which had everything in it.

And I mean everything. I had a tool kit, a full-size set of jumper cables, giant flashlight, paper towels, toilet paper, some plastic bags, a white rag, (to use for S-O-S-ing) small window scraper, whisk broom, dustpan, blanket, pillow and food. I felt very prepared and thankfully I never had cause to use anything more than the paper towels, due to good fortune and Triple A.

Now I own a Toyota RAV4, which I also love. It doesn't get nearly the mileage per gallon the Prizm did, but my German Shepherds have appreciated the extra room over the years. It doesn't have a huge trunk, so I've severely downsized the amount of stuff I carry in the vehicle to a one roll each of paper towels and toilet paper, a flashlight and two lime green microfiber towels.

There are a number of things however, that are recommended for all of us to keep in our cars. Here is a short list:

Fully charged cell phone & extra phone chargers

Flashlight

Mini tool kit

First aid kit

Proof of insurance, car owner manual, Triple A (or roadside assistance card)

Paper towels, wipes or napkins

Tire gauge

Gloves

Blanket

Ice scraper

I'm sure there are many other things a person could carry, depending on the season, but that is a fairly reasonable list.

See Also: