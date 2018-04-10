Things We Can All Try That Might Make Us Smarter

I don't know about you, but I'm all about anything that can increase my brain power, or just hold on to what I already have! So, whenever I come across an article that purports to do that, I read it voraciously and try to apply the wisdom to my life.

These findings are culled from a large number of studies from wide-ranging organizations like Oxford University in England and University of Rochester Medical Center in Minnesota. I know! Very prestigious indeed!

And yet, some of the suggestions strike me as simple common sense. However, it is not lost on me, that common sense is a commodity we are astonishingly short of these days.

With all this in mind, here is a list of a few things which may increase your intelligence:

Focus on one thing at a time - Constant multi-tasking causes brain fatigue.

Listen to classical music - I hear eyes rolling all over the Sioux Empire, but there are numerous studies which support this theory.

Use brighter lights at work and at home - Recent studies indicate lowered capacity for learning and memory in dim light.

Exercise - Increases oxygen flow to your brain cells, even if you feel like you're dying!

Get out into nature and get some sunshine - Vitamin D has been linked to better cognition, heightened attention and ability to process information quickly.

Read or listen to books

Take a class, learn a new language or learn to play an instrument

Play games and do puzzles

Teach others

This is just a short list of fairly accomplishable activities, so I'm going to turn on another lamp and get at it.

Source: Reader's Digest Brain Boosting Habits and Reader's Digest Health and Wellness Tips

See Also: