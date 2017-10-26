Sioux Falls Fun Halloween Things To Do
If you are looking for fun stuff to do for kids and adults around Sioux Falls here is a list of some fun things to check out!
Zoo Boo
Every year, the Zoo thrills kids and adults alike with ZooBoo, a three-night Halloween extravaganza. Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3 - 7 p.m. $5 for zoo members $7 for non-members
Yogi Campground Monster Mash
Yogi Campground Monster Mash is a kid friendly event on Oct 28th from 1 to 4pm - includes corn maze admission, jumping pillow, inflatables, games, candy dash and of course Yogi Bear! Cost is $8 per adult and $5 per child
Zion Trunk or Treat
Trunk & Treat at the Movies is at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Oct. 28th form 4pm-5:30pm. Meet your favorite movie characters and sign up to win a family movie basket!
Trunk or Treat
Prairie Hills Covenant Church invites you to a free, safe, non-scary trick or treating event Oct 30th 1-3 PM. It's just like trick or treating, only there are no tricks! Instead of walking house to house you and your children will go trunk to trunk filling their goodie bag with delicious candy, in a completely safe environment.
Heartland Country Haunted Corn Maze
Bring your flashlights to the Heartland Country Haunted Corn Maze!
Admission & Hours:
Friday, October 27th & Saturday, October 28th, 2017 6pm-9:30pm
Admission: $8
Child (10 & under): $5
Districts 4th Annual Halloween Bash
The District Halloween Bash & Costume Contest
October 28th Starts at 8pm.
Jaycees Haunted House
Jaycees Haunted House Location: W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds: Fine Arts Building.
The “house” consists of a series of mazes and theme rooms with props and characters that are designed to scare those brave enough to enter!
Admission: Regular: $15
Discount: Up to $3 Off with Canned Food Donation ($1 Off Per Canned Good Up to 3 Per Person) (Only One (1) Discount Per Person) Canned food donations are collected for Feeding South Dakota.
Bike Boo Falls
Bike Boo Falls is hosted by Falls Area Bicyclists on Friday Oct. 27th from 6pm-9pm @ 8th & Railroad center in downtown Sioux Falls
Trick Or Treat Trail Run
9th annual Trick or Treat Trail Run will be heldSaturday, October 28th, 2017 @ 10:00 A.M. The trail run will include a 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run. Both events will take place at Pasley Park on the bike path along the scenic Big Sioux River. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome.
We will again be having a Candy Dash for runners/walkers, ages 3-10. This race is .5 mile. Each finisher receives a goodie bag and event shirt. Awards given for best male and best female youth costumes.