Things To Do Around Sioux Falls This Weekend

It's the 2nd week in August and there are lots of things to do this weekend around the Sioux Falls area. Here are few fun ideas for the whole family.

Sioux Falls Farmers Market: 8 am - 1 pm Just north of Falls Park. Find fresh produce, locally grown items, coffee, baked goods, soaps, jewelry, fresh flowers and plants, wood-fired pizza and more.

Sioux Empire Fair: W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Falls Friday, Saturday, and Sunday events fro 8 am 5 pm.

Friday's on the Plaza: Every Friday this summer you're invited for some of Sioux Falls' best musicians to perform during the lunch hour in the plaza outside the KSFY Studio at 325 S. 1st Avenue. You'll also find great food and beverages.

Moonlight Movies: 8:45 Saturday night at Fawick Park. Free family fun under the stars. This weeks movie is Coco.

Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classics Night: 4 pm -10 pm at Nyberg’s Ace downtown Sioux Falls. The event showcases classic cars from Great Plains Street Rodders. There will be food trucks, beverage vendors, live music and more.

Sioux Falls Canaries: 7:05pm Thursday and Friday, 6:05pm Saturday and 1:05pm Sunday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.