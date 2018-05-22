Things Older Than the Graduating Class of 2018
It's the season of dads and grads. Well, the season of grads anyways, but I like that rhyme. People graduating from high school this year are the first class of kids born in the twenty-first century (shut-it calendar nerds. I know there wasn't a year zero, but lets just accept it that the century started in the year 2000, OK). That means they were mostly born eighteen years-ago in 2000.
So, in honor of those wrapping up their high school careers, and to make the rest of feel old, I present a list of things older than the class of 2018.
- Nintendo 64
- The Playstation 1
- The Spice Girs first album
- "Mmmm Bop"
- Surge Pop
- Saving Private Ryan, Titanic and Twister
- Monica Lewinsky jokes
- Text messaging
- The Palm Pilot
- The Euro
- DIY Network
- The Internet as we know it
Just for fun, let's throw in a few facts about the Class of 2018.
- To them Seinfeld has always been in reruns and The Simpsons have sucked their whole lives.
- Columbine was a year before they were born and 9/11 was the year after.
- They'e likely never know a world without a mobile phone connected to the internet, online shopping, YouTube or social media.
- If they ever rented movies, it has probably only been from a big red box, or through the mail.
- Their relationship to Nirvana, Backstreet Boys and NWA is slimier to their parents relationship to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Kiss.
- Bill Clinton's presidency is as much a part of history to them as JFK's was to their parents.
- The Unites States has been in Afghanistan nearly their entire lives (October 2001).
