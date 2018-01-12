Sioux Falls Police say seven vehicles were stolen in a short time period this week.

"The vast majority were the result of people leaving their cars running warming up and unlocked. This is just a good time to let everyone know that as temperatures get cooler they should make sure the doors are locked up," said Community Resource Officer Kyle Johnson.

"We don't see a lot of broken windows caused by people breaking in. A lot of times it's just thieves opening the doors and climbing in."

Johnson says there is no reason to believe the vehicle thefts were connected.

See Also: