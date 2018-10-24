These Are The WORST Halloween Candies You Can Hand Out

Kris Connor

As a kid, my favorite Halloween candy was whatever piece I had in my hand at the time. I didn't really care what it was if it had sugar in it I loved it!

As an adult who hands out candy on Halloween, I try to keep the possibility of having our house egged to a minimum. So we generally hand out some pretty good treats. We usually lay in a large quantity of the good chocolate stuff.

According to CandyStore.com it looks like we are doing the right thing. They have put together a list of the Worst and Best Halloween Candy to had out to your trick-or-treaters.

Ten WORST Halloween Candies

  1. Circus peanuts
  2. Candy corn
  3. Wax Coke bottles
  4. Necco Wafers
  5. Peanut butter kisses
  6. Tootsie Rolls
  7. Smarties
  8. Licorice
  9. Good & Plenty
  10. Mary Janes

Ten BEST Halloween Candies

  1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. Twix
  4. Kit Kat
  5. M & M's
  6. Nerds
  7. Butterfinger
  8. Sour Patch Kids
  9. Skittles
  10. Hershey bar

