These Are The WORST Halloween Candies You Can Hand Out

As a kid, my favorite Halloween candy was whatever piece I had in my hand at the time. I didn't really care what it was if it had sugar in it I loved it!

As an adult who hands out candy on Halloween, I try to keep the possibility of having our house egged to a minimum. So we generally hand out some pretty good treats. We usually lay in a large quantity of the good chocolate stuff.

According to CandyStore.com it looks like we are doing the right thing. They have put together a list of the Worst and Best Halloween Candy to had out to your trick-or-treaters.

Ten WORST Halloween Candies

Circus peanuts Candy corn Wax Coke bottles Necco Wafers Peanut butter kisses Tootsie Rolls Smarties Licorice Good & Plenty Mary Janes

Ten BEST Halloween Candies

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Twix Kit Kat M & M's Nerds Butterfinger Sour Patch Kids Skittles Hershey bar