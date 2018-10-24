These Are The WORST Halloween Candies You Can Hand Out
As a kid, my favorite Halloween candy was whatever piece I had in my hand at the time. I didn't really care what it was if it had sugar in it I loved it!
As an adult who hands out candy on Halloween, I try to keep the possibility of having our house egged to a minimum. So we generally hand out some pretty good treats. We usually lay in a large quantity of the good chocolate stuff.
According to CandyStore.com it looks like we are doing the right thing. They have put together a list of the Worst and Best Halloween Candy to had out to your trick-or-treaters.
Ten WORST Halloween Candies
- Circus peanuts
- Candy corn
- Wax Coke bottles
- Necco Wafers
- Peanut butter kisses
- Tootsie Rolls
- Smarties
- Licorice
- Good & Plenty
- Mary Janes
Ten BEST Halloween Candies
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Twix
- Kit Kat
- M & M's
- Nerds
- Butterfinger
- Sour Patch Kids
- Skittles
- Hershey bar