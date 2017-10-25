These Are 2017’s Best Cities for Halloween

Looking for the best place to maximize your Halloween fun?

WalletHub has created a list of 2017's best cities for Halloween . So, dress up your pets , get ready to spend and consider heading to the Golden State: four of the top 10 are in California.

10 Best Cities for Halloween

New York City Jersey City, N.J. Santa Ana, Calif. Las Vegas Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles Chicago Laredo, Tex. San Diego Gilbert, Ariz.

Now, you may be wondering how you quantify what makes one city better than another for Halloween. "We compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 18 key metrics," WalletHub says. "They range from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops."

Take a gander at the map below to get a look at where all the cities finished.