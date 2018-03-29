There She Blows: Fire Hydrant Struck by Speeding Drunk Driver

A little midnight ride will end up being quite costly for one motorist here in the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting, that a speeding, intoxicated driver hit a fire hydrant and a light pole at the intersection of West 41st Street and South Marion Road early Thursday morning, (March 29). According to the report, the incident took place right around midnight.

Authorities told KSFY TV that officers witnessed the speeding vehicle travel south on Marion Road near 26th Street. The car crashed a short time later at the intersection of West 41st and Marion, with the driver inside and a fire hydrant geyser going off.

According to the KSFY TV report, the vehicle hit both a fire hydrant and a light pole before coming to a complete stop. Authorities say no one was hurt in the process, with the exception of the hydrant, it received extensive damage. Sergeant Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, the accident caused the fire hydrant to spray 10 feet of water in the air and flow into the street.

Police ended up charging the driver of the speeding vehicle with a number of traffic-related offenses, including driving while intoxicated.

Source: KSFY TV

