There Are Some Fun Volunteer Opportunities Available This Week
The Helpline Center has some fun volunteer opportunities listed this week that you may want to check out. Remember, by volunteering you're helping make our community a better place to live. New opportunities this week include:
During JazzFest this weekend volunteers are needed to help with the Bike Valet. Over the course of the event volunteers will park over 1000 bikes in the Spoke-N-Sport Bike Valet. Shifts run in two-hour increments. Volunteer duties will be checking in and checking out bikes, like a coat check.
On Saturday, July 28th the Teddy Bear Den, which helps low-income pregnant women, is once again partnering with Stogeez Cigar Lounge for the annual Stogeez Steakout fundraiser. Volunteers are needed for a day of fun and all volunteers receive a free dinner and volunteer t-shirt. This fundraising event enables the Den to purchase cribs and mattresses for the remainder of 2018.
St. Francis House is looking for 6-10 volunteers to help tear down after their annual St. Francis House Dinner & Auction on Monday, July 30th. Volunteers will also be asked to assist guests with getting their auction items to their vehicles. The event runs from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and volunteers need to be there by 5:45 PM and will be able to leave by 8:30 PM.
This week's Do-It-Yourself Project is making kids coloring bags. To see directions and to find out what's coming up in the future for do-it-yourself projects, visit the Summer of DIY website.
Source: Helpline Center
