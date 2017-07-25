Theatre Students Raise Money for Friend Diagnosed with Nervous System Disease

Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia is a locally, student run organization whose sole purpose is to raise awareness and money for Friedreich's Ataxia or FA for short. FA is a recessive inherited disease that causes damage to the nervous system.

The student run organization chose FA as their beneficiary because of the diagnosis of one of their own. Raena Brendtro was diagnosed and her friends decided to do something about it so they started Fine Arts for Friedrich's Ataxia (FA4FA).

Coming up this Friday (July 28), they will be hosting their second annual fundraising show, 'Curtain Call for a Cure.'

The performance will take place at 7:00 PM at Jeschke Fine Arts Center on the University of Sioux Falls campus.

One member of the group, Blake Anderson, summed up their mission pretty well:

FA4FA was created to raise money and awareness for Friedreich's Ataxia, which our friend Raena Brendtro has. Last year, we raised over $10,000 in one night and we want to grow even more. We perform a show full of musical theatre and poetry! Our performance is at USF's Jeschke Theater on July 28 at 7:00. $20 if they call (605)376-6346 and it's $25 the night of. Thank you very much!

Thank you very much, indeed. This is just another example of not only the talent we have in this community, but the compassion. Not to mention, these are students from all over the Sioux Empire. What great young leaders!

For more information check out their Facebook Page.

