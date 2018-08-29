‘The View’ Just Named a Brand New Co-Host

Former Fox News personality Abby Huntsman was named co-host of The View for Season 22, ABC announced Tuesday.

Huntsman, who is the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, will join current panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain at the table, starting Sept. 4.

Huntsman left Fox earlier this month after three years. Her hiring at The View was rumored at the time, but not confirmed until now.

Paula Faris and Sara Haines recently announced their departures from The View to pursue other projects.

"Welcome to the show @HuntsmanAbby!" Hostin tweeted Tuesday.

"Great season ahead!!," Huntsman replied.

