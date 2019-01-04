The USS South Dakota Scheduled to Be Commissioned February 2

The state of South Dakota is about to have another U.S. Navy vessel that bears its name cruising the open seas once again.

KSFY TV is reporting the USS South Dakota will be commissioned on Saturday, (February 2) during a ceremony at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

According to KSFY , the USS South Dakota will be the 17th Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine the Navy has in its fleet.

Christened back in 2017, the South Dakota will have a crew of 132 members. She'll be commanded by Captain Craig L. Litty.

The South Dakota will have the designation of being one of the Navy's most innovative fast-attack nuclear submarines in the entire fleet. She'll be equipped with the best and newest technology, and able to stay at sea for up to three months at a time.

As KSFY reports , the USS South Dakota Submarine will be the third U.S. Navy ship to feature the name South Dakota. A Pennsylvania-class cruiser was the first, back in 1904. Then of course there was the famous battleship the USS South Dakota, launched in 1942, that saw extensive action in battles in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

The latest vessel to bear the name South Dakota has a projected lifespan of up to 33 years.

