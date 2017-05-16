The Ten Commandments of Your Next Golf Scramble
Chances are if you golf you will be in at least one tournament this year. It could be a scramble for charity, a couples night out or a qualifying event.
Sioux Falls area golf events are for the most part like any other. Best ball, scramble, Texas tees, and the list goes on and on.
Seriously though, let's be a bit more respectful when it comes to the events that are raising money for our local charities.
Our Ten Commandments of Your Next Golf Scramble:
- Thou Shalt Show Up On Time: So you're not left out of the team picture.
- Thou Shalt Not Ask to Borrow a Club: "Because one of yours isn't working" isn't an excuse.
- Thou Shalt Not Bring a Cooler: If you want a beer or something to drink patronize the course.
- Thou Shalt Buy In: If your team was sponsored always make sure you buy into the mulligans or contests to support the organization. It's the least you can do.
- Thou Shalt Not Practice Swing: You're not in the PGA. This isn't The Masters. You don't need practice swings, you're holding up the team behind you.
- Thou Shalt Take a Mulligan: You paid for them, use them.
- Thou Shalt Hang Around: After the tournament don't rush off to let the dog out when your team is in the running for the win.
- Thou Shalt Give Thanks: Take the time to thank your team and those who paid your entry fee.
- Thou Shalt Not Spit: Leave the sunflower seeds in your gift bag.
- Thou Shalt Keep Thy Comments to Thyself, Or Sleep on Thy Couch: Guys, if you're golfing with your wife, never make a comment about her waggle