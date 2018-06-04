The Tallest Building is South Dakota is in Downtown Sioux Falls

The view of downtown Sioux Falls is beautiful, especially as you drive west over the 10th street bridge. You see the big buildings, the vibrant downtown and bust streets. It's a great scene to behold. The urban oasis on the plains.

But, Sioux Falls is not all that famous for its skyline. The buildings are tall in comparison to the rest of the city, but set against other cities our crop of high-rises don't tower all that high over the concrete fields of Sioux Falls.

The tallest building in South Dakota is also the tallest building in Sioux Falls. The CenturyLink Tower on Dakota Avenue tops out at 174 feet tall. The eleven floor office building was built in 1971. It has been know as the Northwestern Bell Building, US West Tower, and Qwest Tower. The Zip Feed Tower used to be the tallest building in the state at 201 feet, until it came down in 2005.

South Dakota's tallest is the second smallest tallest building in the Unites States. Only Vermont's Decker Towers, at 124 feet tall, is shorter.

To put that in perspective, the tallest building in the Unites States is One World Trade Center in New York City. It is 1776 feet tall and has 104 floors. The tallest building in the world is the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai.

In the states around South Dakota, the tallest building in Minnesota is the IDS Center in Minneapolis (792 Feet). In Nebraska it's the First National Bank Tower in Omaha (634 feet). In Iowa the The Principal Building in Des Moines is the tallest (630 Feet).

A new multi-use building being constructed in downtown Sioux Falls called Village On The River, could become the tallest building in South Dakota upon its completion in 2020.

5 Tallest Buildings in Sioux Falls

