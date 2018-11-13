Strange – But Glorious – South Dakota Products for the Holidays
Let me preface this article by saying it's more fun to shop local and support local businesses than it is online, but if you're shopping for that really-hard-to-buy-for person and want to show off a little slice of South Dakota, here are some fun ideas on Amazon.
Here are 10 strange - but glorious - South Dakota inspired gifts:
- 1
South Dakota Beer Cap Collection
People who, love beer would love this South Dakota Beer Cap Map. It's ideal to show off local craft beers and a must for every man cave. https://amzn.to/2Pr4L8f
- 2
Build South Dakota Game
Players explore the different phases of a highway construction project while uncovering the skills needed to be a Carpenter, Pile Driver, Concrete Finisher, Skilled Laborer, Heavy Equipment Operator, and Inspector. After exploring the vast world of Build South Dakota: The Game, players will be ready to explore several real-life opportunities in highway construction. Play the game. Get to work. https://amzn.to/2DiDePc
- 3
South Dakota License Dog Tags
Now your pet can have his or her very own Driver License and pet ID tag! Made from aluminum. (Kids...this is not a good fake ID idea) https://amzn.to/2PQ8R9F
- 4
SDSU Jackrabbit Socks
Stylish argyle sock for the SDSU alum in your life. it is an officially licensed NCAA product. https://amzn.to/2PpiGfl
- 5
USD Coyotes Socks
We didn't forget about you, USD alum. Here's your sporty Coyotes socks, too!
- 6
South Dakota Man Cave Sign
This South Dakota man cave sign clearly instructs your friends to bring their own beer for the big game. That's a win. https://amzn.to/2qM9R0h
- 7
South Dakota Pop Socket
That selfie will be much easier with the help from this Straight Outta South Dakota pop socket. https://amzn.to/2z513qQ
- 8
USS South Dakota Battleship Model
My personal favorite on the list is this USS South Dakota Battleship. She was the lead ship of her class of battleships in the United States Navy during World War II. (1/700 scale) https://amzn.to/2FidTre
- 9
South Dakota Pillow
For when you've earned that nap. https://amzn.to/2PTFraw
- 10
'I Saw Santa in South Dakota' Book
The 'I Saw Santa in South Dakota' Book is a fun and festive story with search-and-find artwork that will have children looking for Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Reindeer amongst South Dakota's most iconic sights!