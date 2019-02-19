The El Riad Shrine Chanters are bringing back Rock the Shrine featuring Pop Rocks. This is the fourth annual event!

This event just keeps getting bigger every year and it helps support The Shriners and all of the work they do in the community.

Doors open at 6:30 PM and the karaoke contest starts at 7 at the El Riad Shrine. There are some awesome prizes and money on the line in the karaoke contest. Oh, did I mention I'll be one of the judges. I'm a pretty tough cookie so you better step your game up!

The karaoke contest concludes at 9 PM and that's when Pop Rocks will take the stage! Pop Rocks is a high octane cover band. But they're more than a cover band, they become the artists they cover! They put on a great show!

Tickets are on sale now and they go fast, so don't wait!