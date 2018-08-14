Matthew Weiner ’s The Romanoffs is easily our most anticipated new series on Amazon , but if you were expecting another drama in the vein of Mad Men , the first trailer for Weiner’s latest TV project might throw you for a loop. With an insane ensemble (seriously, everyone is in this thing) and a story that spans seven countries and eight (!) stories, The Romanoffs looks incredibly ambitious and a bit more idiosyncratic than Weiner’s acclaimed AMC series.

The gist of The Romanoffs is this: Everyone on this show claims to be related to the imperial Russian dynasty that came to an end when Tsar Nicholas, his wife and children were all murdered following the February Revolution of 1917. The family’s demise has been oft-romanticized in the decades since, and inspired numerous works of fiction — including the real-life case of a German woman who emerged in the 1930s, claiming to be Nicholas’ daughter, Anastasia. (Her claim was disproven in the ’80s, but it served as the basis for Fox’s animated film Anastasia .)

So you can see why these characters’ proclamations of descending from royalty are fairly absurd. Judging by the first trailer for The Romanoffs , Weiner’s latest series is a bit more comedically-inclined — it also boasts a massive cast, including a few Mad Men faves:

Corey Stoll, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Eckhart, Kerry Bishé ( Halt and Catch Fire ), Janet Montgomery, Noah Wyle, Diane Lane, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Paul Reiser, Kathryn Hahn (!), Jay R. Ferguson, Mary Kay Place, Griffin Dunne ( I Love Dick reunion alert), Cara Buono, Clea DuVall, Ron Livingston, Annet Mahendru, and many, many more — seriously, there are like 12 more listed cast members.

Again, you could see how The Romanoffs might prove too sprawling — what with all the characters and locations — but the series is in good hands, and we can’t wait to see how this royal (or not) nonsense pans out. The Romanoffs premieres on October 12.