The very first teaser for the new show from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is here. There’s no actual footage, but watching animated on-screen text introduce the stacked cast is surprisingly exciting. Somehow, it just keeps getting better; Andrew Rannells , Christina Hendricks , Diane Lane ?! Kathryn Hahn , John Slattery, Amanda Peet , excuse me, does that say ISABELLE HUPPERT ?! Is this the best cast ever?

Amazon dropped the new teaser for Weiner’s The Romanoffs over the weekend at the TCA press tour. The modern day anthology series will follow eight separate stories about people who believe they’re descendants of the Romanovs, the royal family and second dynasty to rule Russia who were executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918. All eight stories are set in different locations with different casts, so the massive amount of actors makes sense. The rest of the cast includes (deep breath) Mad Men alums Jay R. Ferguson and Cara Buono, Aaron Ekhart, Griffin Dunne, Mary Kay Place, Ron Livingston, Clea DuVall , Jack Huston , Corey Stoll , Paul Reiser, Janet Montgomery, Marthe Keller , Noah Wyle, Hugh Skinner, Juan Pablo Castañeda, and more.

The new series faced potential delays for more than one reason related to sexual misconduct last fall. First, Amazon reviewed its commitment to Weiner’s show, which was a co-production with The Weinstein Company. Eventually Amazon cut ties following the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein. But shortly after that, Mad Men writer Kater Gordon accused Weiner of sexual harassment , which producer Marti Noxon backed up, calling Weiner an “ emotional terrorist .” Weiner denied the allegations, and as The Romanoffs gets closer to its debut, it seems Amazon has swept it under the rug as well.

The Romanoffs debuts on Amazon on October 12.