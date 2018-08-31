If the first couple trailers for the new Predator were all about teasing the terrifying and massive the new alien beasties, the latest one is just having some fun. Don’t get me wrong, the final Red Band trailer for the horror reboot is still gnarly and bloody as heck, but it especially shows off Shane Black’ ’s brand of humor.

The latest footage reveals a few more details about the plot. After Boyd Holbrook’s vet McKenna gets arrested for claiming he discovered a species of alien hunters, he’s shoved onto a bus full of crazy dudes. There’s Keegan-Michael Key , acting like a total lunatic, Trevante Rhodes , Thomas Janes, Alfie Allen, and Augusto Aguilera. Then the Predator and the new upgraded “Mega Predator” arrive, and s–t gets nasty and littered with Sterling K. Brown ’s F-bombs.

Here’s the synopsis:

From the outer reaches of space to the to the backwoods of southern Georgia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator also stars Yvonne Strahovshi of The Handmaid’s Tale , Olivia Munn, Jake Busey, and Jacob Tremblay. The reboot hits theaters September 14.