Today’s the big day .

For me that is. For you, it’s probably just Monday.

We push the “go” button for The Patrick Lalley Show at 3:00 PM for two hours of radio fun and conversation.

The debut lineup includes my friend Booneman, Kelsie Passholt from KDLT discussing the news of the day, and Tom Jansa of Dakota Golf Management talking about the reopening of a completely remodeled Elmwood Golf Course, the oldest public course in the city.

Sanford Health, used with permission

In the second hour, our featured guest is Dr. Steven Powell, a cancer researcher at Sanford Health. Dr. Powell is doing fascinating work on head and neck cancer, which we’ll talk about.

But there’s a surprise Vermillion connection you’re going to want to hear about.

Listen on the radio at 1140-AM, livestream here at KSOO.com or download the Radio Pup app on your phone.

Also follow me on Facebook . I’ll probably go live from the studio leading up to launch.

Finally, thanks for all the amazing support and encouragement I’ve received leading up to the launch. You never realize how many people love you until life throws you some high heat.

See you at 3:00 PM.

