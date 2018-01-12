The One Basic Thing That Can Keep You From Catching a Cold

We've all heard this information before when it comes to staying healthy:

Get plenty of rest

Drink plenty of fluids

Take a multivitamin ( or for those of us in Northern climates--make sure you're getting adequate Vitamin D )

Exercise

Keep your hands away from your mouth, nose and eyes

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze ( you can propel those cold & flu germs up to 6 feet! And they can live for up to 8 hours!)

If you have a sick person in the house, remember to clean counters, remotes, phones, appliances...anything they may have put their mitts on!

Wash your hands!!!

You see that last tip? That is the most important one. Studies have shown that nothing is more important than frequent and thorough handwashing in the battle against the spread of cold and flu viruses.

The suggestion is to use nice warm water, plenty of hand soap and wash them for 20 seconds ( sing Happy Birthday or Jingle Bells twice ) every time you lather up.

Happy cold and flu season!

Source: Today Health

