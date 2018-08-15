Besides Marvel, what is the most successful cinematic universe in Hollywood? Financially, it’s probably the DC Extended Universe, but creatively, it might be The Conjuring , which began as one fairly straightforward horror film from director James Wan, and has now blossomed into a full-blown franchise (there are already three Conjuring s to date) along with two Annabelle s, and now The Nun about, uh, hang on, I have it here somewhere, let me just find my notes... ah yes! A creepy nun. Sweet.

When that is your subject you don’t need too much help being spooky, but apparently the folks over in New Line marketing wanted to really get audiences freaked out. They made a clever ad that looks like some kind of YouTube glitch, where the volume is being adjusted and then suddenly GAH! out pops that darn nun. Apparently (via Variety ), this kind of video is a YouTube no-no, and the site later pulled it for violating its “shocking content policy.” (You can still watch it above, if you want to test your mettle.)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Filmmaker James Wan, director of the record-setting horror hits “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2,” explores another dark corner of that universe with “The Nun.” Directed by Corin Hardy (“The Hallow”), the new fright-fest is produced by Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in “The Conjuring” franchise. When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned. “The Nun” stars Oscar nominated Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga (TV’s “American Horror Story”) as Sister Irene, and Jonas Bloquet (“Elle”) as local villager Frenchie.

The Nun opens in theaters on September 7.