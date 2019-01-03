‘The Notebook: The Musical’ It’s Happening.

Ingrid Michaelson was on The Today Show this morning as a guest co-host with Hoda Kotb and she had some big news.

She is writing the music for a musical adaptation of the tear jerking, heart wrenching, sap fest that is The Notebook . You know The Notebook . It's the Nicholas Sparks novel turned movie that featured Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as the best/worst couple of all time. It basically ruined all relationships forever and eternity because nothing could live up to it!

(Full Disclosure: I think A Walk to Remember is the best Nicholas Sparks book turned movie, but The Notebook is a very close second.)

Anyway, it is being turned into a musical and Ingrid Michaelson is in charge of the music. She is teaming up with This Is Us writer, Bekah Brunstetter.

So, let me get this straight. The Notebook made me cry. This Is Us makes me cry. So, I'm probably going to cry. Got it.

I'm just gonna say it, I love musicals, I really do, but I'm not sure we need a musical version of The Notebook. Do we?

If Ryan Gosling comes back to be in the musical then I'm totally on board. I mean he started on The Mickey Mouse Club and was in La La Land so I think he could pull it off.

What do you think about a musical version of The Notebook ? Yup or Nope?