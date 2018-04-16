The climate boundary line has always run 100 degrees west longitude line running north-south through the middle of South Dakota, but seems to have shifted east.



According to USA Today , the climate boundary line was recognized for the first time by John Wesley Powell in 1878. Ironically, 140 years later the line has shifted to the east - about 140 miles.

The line, which has widely defined the western arid areas, has shifted from the midway point of South Dakota, along a Pierre - Chamberlain line, well east to directly over Sioux Falls - or the 98th meridian.

The shift may have an impact on what types of crops are grown in the future due to slowly changing climates. In a nutshell, the humid conditions are shifty to the east ushering more arid conditions usually found in the west. Yeah, but it's a dry heat.

See Also: