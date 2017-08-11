The next big poker run party of the summer is coming up on Saturday (August 26), and it's about as worthy as it gets for a cause.

Solomon's Guard provides trained service dogs for our military veterans. And if you think that comes cheap - guess again. The approximate minimum cost of getting one of these extremely useful and valuable dogs to a veteran can be $10,000.

You can meet a few of the dogs here .

Small price to pay for the service they have provided us during their time in the armed forces.

The Solomon's Guard Poker Run is a summer long event with a total of 30 stops.

The summer-long event wraps up at the District with some great rock featuring the Randall Zwarte Band and Wrench. Door open at 5:00 PM. Make sure to purchase raffle tickets to win $1,000 and a couple of autographed guitars.

Proceeds benefit Big paws Canine Foundation .

