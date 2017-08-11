The Next Big Poker Run is Coming – For Our Veterans and Service Dogs
The next big poker run party of the summer is coming up on Saturday (August 26), and it's about as worthy as it gets for a cause.
Solomon's Guard provides trained service dogs for our military veterans. And if you think that comes cheap - guess again. The approximate minimum cost of getting one of these extremely useful and valuable dogs to a veteran can be $10,000.
You can meet a few of the dogs here.
Small price to pay for the service they have provided us during their time in the armed forces.
The Solomon's Guard Poker Run is a summer long event with a total of 30 stops.
The summer-long event wraps up at the District with some great rock featuring the Randall Zwarte Band and Wrench. Door open at 5:00 PM. Make sure to purchase raffle tickets to win $1,000 and a couple of autographed guitars.
Proceeds benefit Big paws Canine Foundation.
