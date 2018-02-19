Oh Buzzfeed, "Bless your Heart" because you recently came up with the best slang words in each state. Now "Dude" before we reveal what South Dakota's is, BuzzFeed Community members were asked to share which slang words are popular in their state.

The best slang word for our state is "Taverns?" They say, "In South Dakota, sloppy Joe's are called taverns. I have never heard them called that in the past 13 years that I lived here. In Iowa the popular slang word is "Padiddle." Like when you see a car with one headlight. Nebraska's word is "You betcha." Minnesotans say the word "Ohfer" and our friends in North Dakota use "Uff da."

But there is one common word that we all use living in the mid-west. The article goes on to say that we commonly use the word "ope." Urban Dictionary states that when someone cuts in front of you rudely, when you are surprised, when you bump into someone, or when something is offensively funny, you use the word ope.

