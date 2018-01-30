The Most Popular Netflix Show in South Dakota

When it comes to sitting down on the couch and binge-watching shows on Netflix there are ton of options to choose from. But there is one show that South Dakotans prefer to watch the most in 2017! And it was a popular 80's and 90's sitcom.

Before we reveal, Highspeedinternet.com looked at Google trends to figure out what the most popular Netflix show in each state is. The most popular was Orange Is the New Black, with 15 different states watching that show. American Vandal came in second place with five states.

As for South Dakota, we enjoy watching Fuller House. The sequel to the 1987–1995 television series Full House . The show is a hit once again because on January 29, 2018, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season with thirteen episodes.

