Two television stations in Sioux Falls are about to be married and he dowry is $32.5 million dollars in cash.

Gray Television, which currently owns KSFY-TV, has provided many upgrades, moving them from basement studios at the 300 building to new studios and equipment in a prominent area just off of Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. Gray is not stopping with the upgrades at KSFY, now they're hoping to expand in the market with acquiring KDLT-TV, according to a recent release.

Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN and GTN.A) announced today that it has reached an agreement with Red River BroadcastingCompany to acquire KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate for the Sioux Falls, South Dakota market (DMA 110), for $32.5 million in cash. The acquisition of KDLT-TV would unite the station’sstrong staff and legacy of community leadership with Gray’s KSFY-TV, which serves as the market’s ABC and CW affiliate.

This is not the first city in South Dakota where Gray would own two television stations. In Rapid City, the company purchased and provided upgrades to KOTA-TV and KEVN-TV.

Sources say the KDLT-TV operations will be moved and merged into the KSFY-TV studios.

The broker of the sale, Kalil & Company, describes Gray television:

Gray owns and/or operates over 100 television stations across 57 television markets that collectively broadcast over 200 program streams including over 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network and the FOX Network. Our portfolio includes the number-one and/or number-two ranked television station operations in all of our markets, which collectively cover approximately 10.4 percent of total United States television households.

See Also: