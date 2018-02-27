The Last Time Metallica Was in Sioux Falls, Video + Setlist

One of the greatest bands in the history of rock bands will be making a return to Sioux Falls this fall. Metallica has booked the Denny Sanford Premiere Cents for a stop on their latest tour. They'll be here Tuesday September 11, 2018.

In May of this year it will have been 26 years since Metallica visited SooFoo. The last time they played our fair city was May 14, 1992. The band was on their Wherever I May Roam tour in support of their self-titles fifth album, sometimes called The Black Album.

In this video I found on YouTube from that Sioux Falls show in 1992, you can see the intro video that Metallica played before they took the stage. There's a nice local intro, a message from Lars then a min-doc. You can fee the energy of the night coming through the clip.

The night before the band played the Sioux Falls Arena, they were live at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. The day after rocking Sioux Falls, Metallica headed for a show in Fargo, then onto a run of shows in Canada.

Their stop in Sioux Falls was near the end of a long world tour that started in August of 1991. When the tour wrapped in July, 1992, the band next hit the road on their stadium tour with Guns N' Roses. That's the tour where James Hetfield got burned by some of the pyrotechnics.

The setlist for the May 1992 show in Sioux Falls was heave on songs from The Black Album, as you would expect. There were two encores, during the second they performed (my favorite) "One."

Setlist from Metallica.com, Sioux Falls May 14, 1992 .

ENCORE

ENCORE #2

Metallica had made a stop in Sioux Falls a few years earlier. They played the Sioux Falls Arena on June 13, 1989, on their Damaged Justice world tour.

