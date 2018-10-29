The Good Night Theatre Collective is more than cabarets! They also give us full-length productions. Their next production is The Last Five Years.

The Last Five Years premiered in Chicago in 2001 and then made its off-Broadway debut in 2002. It has since gained popularity and has had multiple reproductions in the U.S. and abroad.

There was even a movie version made featuring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2015.

The Last Five Years is a two-person musical about a relationship. However, the twist is that one character's story starts at the end of the relationship and the other starts at the beginning. Pretty cool, huh?

The Last Five Years will open on November 1st and run through the 4th. All shows are at the Icon Lounge.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought at goodnighttheatre.com . Tickets will also be available at the door, however, they are cheaper when purchased ahead of time.

Oh, and did I mention that this show also features a live band! How cool is that?