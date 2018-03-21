The Icing Store in The Empire Mall Seeks to Shutdown Operations

It looks like The Empire Mall might be down yet another store. On Monday (March 19) Claire’s Stores Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and KSFY TV reports the company plans to close 92 under performing stores nationwide. Claire's currently operates two stores in The Empire Mall, and the company has plans to shut down one of them.

KSFY is reporting that court documents show that Claire’s Stores is seeking approval to reject the lease it has with Simon, the management company for The Empire Mall and close the Icing store as of (April 30), 2018.

The jewelry and accessories retailer also operates a Claire's Store in The Empire Mall.

When the news release regarding the bankruptcy filing came out on Monday, the company did not acknowledge that it was closing stores, according to SiouxFalls.Business, instead, the company chose to say it planned to add more than 4,000 sites this year. Claire's Stores Inc. currently operates more than 7,500 locations located in 45 different countries.

Coincidentally, the Icing store in The Empire is located right next to another store that is closing, New York & Company. That women's clothing store is currently having a going-out-of-business sale after announcing recently that it too has plans to close its Sioux Falls store.

Source: KSFY TV/SiouxFalls.Business

