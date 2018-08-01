The Great Plains Zoo’s Young Alpacas get Names

Five year-old Taryn Breue is the lucky winner of the Great Plains Zoo's annual Hy-Vee Name the Baby Contest. Breue got the chance to name two young female alpacas that live in the zoo's Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm.The Alpacas will now be know as ' Willow and Poppy.' Breue's suggestions were chosen from among more than 1300 entries made at Hy-Vee stores and online.

“The public always has a lot of fun with this contest, and we get hundreds of creative, amusing and unique names,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History, said in a statement. “Adults and children enjoy watching these Zoo babies grow up, and an opportunity like naming an Alpaca helps families connect with animals and nature in a more personal way.”

You can visit Willow and Poppy at the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm in the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.

