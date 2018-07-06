The Great Melon Debate: Cantaloupe or Muskmelon

Have you ever had the debate around this time of year which tastes better: Cantaloupe or Muskmelon?

So for a native South Dakotan and growing up only about an hour away from Forestburg where melon-is-king nothing tastes better in the summer time than fresh melons. But those aren't usually ready until late summer. About the time of the State Fair.

You're probably thinking to yourself, "What’s the difference?"

For those of you who get your melon at the buffet line here's a quick lesson.

A cantaloupe is technically a muskmelon. But not all muskmelons are cantaloupes. Take a look at the surface of a cantaloupe and you will notice the ribbed outer skin. On a muskmelon it's smoother.

And the taste and texture is different too. That I will leave to you.

So which is it? Cantaloupe or muskmelon?

For me it has to be cantaloupe.

