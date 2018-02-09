It is time once again for a cabaret! The Good Night Theatre Collective is putting on two shows for their February cabaret entitled 'A Red Carpet Cabaret.'

As the name suggests, all the songs will be from movies and television.

This cabaret is the perfect date night for Valentine's Day. The first of two shows is Wednesday, February 14 at 8 PM. The second show is Sunday, February 18 at 6 PM.

The event page on Facebook describes the event as follows:

It’s time to get fancy. We’re singing all award winning songs from movies and television. From Disney classics to modern favorites, we're celebrating a night at the movies. Looking for a classy night out? Come dressed to impress on the ICON red carpet! This cabaret will be stylish and sophisticated (with just a hint of that Good Night ridiculousness.) Try the delicious featured drink from the full stocked ICON bar, and relax as we serenade you with your favorite cinematic tunes.

Sounds like a good time, right?

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. However, their shows have been known to sell out, so don't wait until the last minute.

To buy tickets check out the Good Night Theater Collective website .

