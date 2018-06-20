As part of the Sioux Falls Pride Celebrations a bunch of downtown bars were part of the first ever RainbowCon.

If you're curious what that is, it is a bar crawl with Bingo cards. You visit the establishment listed and try to get a Bingo on your scorecard. There were fun prizes and if you got a black there was a grand prize. You might also black out.

Of the nine bars, we only made it to six. It was a valiant effort. We visited Pave, Bin 201, Hydra, Top Hat, Club David and Lucky's.

Oh, and I forgot the funnest part! You had to be wearing rainbow attire! You know me, I love to dress up and drink! I love a good theme whether it's SantaCon or Kentucky Derby or a Little Black Dress night.

I got one Bingo and for my prize I picked a light up stick thing. It turned out to be a crowd favorite. It was great for out on the dance floor.

