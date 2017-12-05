The End of the Gold Trucks? Is Schwan’s For Sale?

In the early 90's, while I was going to college in Marshall, Minnesota I worked at Schwan's. I worked in the Plastics Plant and made the plastic buckets for the delicious Schwan's ice cream.

Schwan's was a great place to work. I was paid well and the freezer in the breakroom was always stocked with free Schwan's ice cream treats. Had this radio career not worked out for me, I probably would've stayed at Schwan's and moved up in the company - which is what many employees do.

I grew up with Schwan's. My first introduction to the product was from my Grandma Bachmann. She would buy the concentrated juice mixes. Those were always so refershing. The iconic gold truck would also stop at my parent's house to delivery ice cream treats. Schwan's vanilla might be the best vanilla ice cream on the market.

What would we do if there were no more Schwan's delivery? It would be the end of a 64-year era.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Change may be afoot at Schwan’s Co., which is reportedly exploring strategic options that could include a potential sale. Citing anonymous sources, CNBC reported that the Marshall, Minn.-based food company has hired Piper Jaffray to lead the effort. A potential deal could value Schwan’s at more than $2.5 billion.

At one time, Schwan's was one of the only home delivery services for prepared meals. Now, the market is saturated with home delivered meal kits that feature healthy ingredients and grocery delivery services.

Schwan's not only sells their own private brand but also produces such food lines as Freschetta, Red Baron and Tony's pizza, Edwards desserts, Mrs. Smith's desserts and others.

I prefer to order my chicken pot pies and ice cream from Schwan's.

