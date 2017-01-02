The Downtown Burger Battle Returns on Tuesday

Along with the New Year, comes a new Downtown Burger Battle.

Is your stomach ready to rumble? Sorry, bad choice of words. Maybe I should ask if you're ready to start sampling a bunch of mouthwatering burgers again?

KDLT News is reporting that the fifth annual Downtown Burger Battle kicks off on January 2nd.

Starting Tuesday, six downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be asking for your votes. If you're not familiar with how the competition works, it's easy, customers are asked to rate the burgers of the participating restaurants in five different categories: Patty, Toppings, Bun, Presentation, and Customer Service.

According to KDLT News, this year’s contenders include burgers from:

JL Beers

PAve

ODE to Food & Drinks

The Market

And Tommy Jack’s Pub

Once you've sampled a featured burger, you simply turn your ratings card into any of the six participating restaurants to enter the prize drawing.

The grand prize is a gift card for all six participating restaurants. The winner will be chosen at the conclusion of the burger battle competition.

You can also enter to win weekly gift cards to be given away by posting a photo of a featured burger to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Make sure you tag the photo with the restaurant name and #BurgerBattle18.

The Market is the defending champion. They've actually won the burger battle the past two years in a row with their “Market Charcuterie Burger” in (2016), and “White Buffalo” in (2017).

Can they three-peat? The competition wraps up on January 31st. So get downtown, start sampling burgers and cast your vote.

Source: KDLT TV