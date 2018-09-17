The District Host First Annual Empire Whiskey Festival

If you are a fan of whiskey, this is an event you do not want to miss. The District is hosting its first annual Empire Whiskey Festival. A chance for you to samples of the world's finest international and American-made whiskeys. There will be 100 Whiskeys and Bourbons available as well as 7 Barrels selected to be released for the first time! The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 5:30PM.

Tickets for this festival start at $50 for general admission where you get fourteen half-ounce pours and appetizers. VIP packages are also available for $150 where you get early entry into the event, fourteen half-ounce pours, exclusive whiskey, and bourbon access and appetizers. The event is restricted for ages 21 and up. ID's will be checked at the door. If you love tasting and talking about whiskey, you’d be crazy to miss a festival like this.