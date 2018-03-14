With the first day of Spring a week away, some people are already planning their Summer vacations. I for one am planning a trip to Winnipeg, Alberta, Canada. I've been planning this trip for almost 10 years now and its not that far at all.

With that in mind the people over at Huffington Post recently came up with a list of "The Coolest Places to Stay in Every State." Some are very unique and some are a bit strange. Like in Kentucky, you can live like royalty at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. Or how about staying a night at one of the nation's only offshore caisson lighthouses in Massachusetts.

If you have friends or family that are planning on coming to South Dakota, the article says that the "Town Hall Inn" in Lead is the coolest place in South Dakota to stay.

Situated in the middle of all the action and adventure that the Black Hills have to offer, the quaint Town Hall Inn has had many different incarnations over the years. Originally constructed as Lead's town hall in 1912, the ornate building held many functions, including the mayor’s and treasurer’s office, courtroom, jail and judge’s chambers.

So while you are planning on making your summer vacations, you might want to look into booking one of these cool spots to stay for the night.

