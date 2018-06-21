Mick Jones and Kelly Hansen confirm the reunion is happening...in South Dakota!

Foreigner has announced what former member Ian McDonald recently told us would happen -- a reunion show of the original line-up on August 4th at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. The classic rock megastars will reunite all of their original members with those who rock today to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1978 album “Double Vision,” on the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Wolfman Jack Stage on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

It will be the only show like it in the world. After all, Foreigner has gone on to become one of the greatest-selling rock acts in history.

McDonald, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood and Rick Wills will join Mick Jones and the current members of the band as the Sturgis Rally reaches fever-pitch with rock 'n roll.

"It’s been incredible to have Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian, and Rick join us for some surprise appearances throughout the past few years. It always brings back special memories. But now, for the first time, we are letting our fans know we’ll be making history together at The Buffalo Chip on August 4th with a Foreigner reunion concert, and we hope they’ll come on down to Sturgis and join us!" - Mick Jones

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip motorcycle and music festival will be a must this summer!

