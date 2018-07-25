The Bucks are Back! Watch Backyard Deer Grabbing Some Lunch

It was the day before Wednesday, and all through the day tummies were waiting for the best part of the day.

With visions of spreadsheets, and lunch breaks dancing in our heads.

We knew we wanted lunch, but had no idea we had a lunch date with deer named Jeff.

The lunchboxes where lined up in the break room with care.

The microwave was heating, and humming in the air.

As stomachs waited for the dinner bell to ring, what did appear?

A young buck we named Jeff looked like he wanted some left overs, and casserole to share.

This deer we named Jeff looked like he wanted to join us for lunch, but not everything goes according to plan when you invite a wild animal inside.

I'm not sure if this younger guy is related to the one I saw in the backyard last January.

Next time Jeff stops by I will have to ask him if he has any connections to our January buck.

