If you’re beginning to grow tired from the glut of superhero content these days, you’ll be thankful for the arrival of The Boys . That is, Garth Ennis and Darick Roberston’s Boys. Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book will bring something a little different to the caped heroes that dominate big and small screens of late, and the studio has unveiled the first official look at the series.

Ennis and Roberston’s 72-issue comic is set in a world where superheroes aren’t all good guys and have become corrupt by fame. Enter: The Boys, a group of CIA operatives who set out to take down and monitor the depraved superheroes. The new series comes from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who most recently adapted Ennis’ Preacher for AMC , and showrunner Eric Kripke (creator of Supernatural ).

The titular group of operatives include Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as “Wee” Hughie, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk and Tomer Capon as Frenchie. Check out the first look at their characters in the new poster below, which is super faithful to the comic cover .

Here’s the official synopsis from Amazon:

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, The Boys centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The eight episode series will also star Jessica Jones ‘ Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as superhero A-Train, Chace Crawford as “The Deep,” and more. The Boys will debut on Amazon sometime next year.