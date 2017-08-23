How a Bike Saved My Life
People ask me all the time why I ride my bike to work. The answer is always pretty simple: I needed to change my life.
But the reality is -- in the big picture -- that the bike saved my life. I was fat and getting fatter. I was depressed and going downhill. For whatever reason, I decided to ride to work. And it just stuck.
That was at least 15 years ago. I've lost track.
Beyond health, I like what riding a bike means for a city, for transportation and planning and for the environment. I like all of that.
But really, it's all about me. It makes me feel good.
Its a life. On Wednesday, when I walked out from work, it was pouring rain. It was unexpected and brief, but I wasn't too worried. I'm always ready for it. Or the cold, or wind, or snow.
It's a life.
