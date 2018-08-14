The Biggest city in America May Surprise You!

When it comes to the biggest cities in America most people think of New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. You would be right, if we were talking about population size. But the largest city in the United States based on actual square mileage is in the state of Alaska!

With a population of over 8,800 people, the city of Sitka is the largest city in America with 2,870 square miles. The city itself is more than twice the size of Rhode Island. Can you imagine driving 2 hours an never leaving the city limits? 247WallSt , conducted this survey and has listed America's 10 largest cities based on square mileage below:

1. Sitka, Alaska

> Land area: 2,870 sq. miles

> Population: 8,881

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 3.1

2. Juneau, Alaska

> Land area: 2,702 sq. miles

> Population: 31,275

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 11.6

3. Wrangell, Alaska

> Land area: 2,541 sq. miles

> Population: 2,369

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 0.9

4. Anchorage, Alaska

> Land area: 1,705 sq. miles

> Population: 291,826

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 171.2

5. Jacksonville, Florida

> Land area: 747 sq. miles

> Population: 821,784

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 1100.1

6. Anaconda, Montana

> Land area: 737 sq. miles

> Population: 9,298

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 12.6

7. Butte, Montana

> Land area: 718 sq. miles

> Population: 34,200

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 47.6

8. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

> Land area: 606 sq. miles

> Population: 579,999

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 956.4

9. Houston, Texas

> Land area: 600 sq. miles

> Population: 2,099,451

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 3501.5

10. Phoenix, Arizona

> Land area: 517 sq. miles

> Population: 1,445,632

> Population density, persons per sq. mile: 2797.8

Source: 247wallst.com

